Badger Sighting

Discussion in 'Maine Predators Hunting' started by swamp ghost, Nov 11, 2007.
Do We Have Badger In Maine Or Am I Seeing Thing's ??? And Can We Shoot Them ?
I have seen one once about 8 years ago! Not sure how the animal is classified in Maine. I don't believe it is recognized as living here. I believe the law to be that unless a specific animal is classified by the state, there is no hunting or trapping. I might be wrong.
Interesting, Never heard of badgers being in Maine before.
Go ahead and shoot it, then call DIF&W for verification! Let us know how it goes!!!
AL - I'm no biologist and I can't jump up and down and swear that what I saw was a badger but it was only about 30 feet away walking down near a brook bed. I have shared that story with only a handful of people and got laughed at every time.....which is what I expected.
I was out on my fourwheeler last night and startled an animal up a tree it clung upside down in the branches scrambled down out of the tree and ran quite fast down the trail in front of me I had never seen an animal like it in maine it was black and grey and looked like a badger to me very short legged and ran fast .