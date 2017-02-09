Badger Sighting

Discussion in 'Maine Predators Hunting' started by swamp ghost, Nov 11, 2007.

    swamp ghost

    swamp ghost

    Do We Have Badger In Maine Or Am I Seeing Thing's ??? And Can We Shoot Them ?
     
    swamp ghost, Nov 11, 2007
    swamp ghost, Nov 11, 2007
    kenton6

    kenton6 Administrator

    I have seen one once about 8 years ago! Not sure how the animal is classified in Maine. I don't believe it is recognized as living here. I believe the law to be that unless a specific animal is classified by the state, there is no hunting or trapping. I might be wrong.
     
    kenton6, Nov 11, 2007
    kenton6, Nov 11, 2007

    Albert Ladd

    Albert Ladd

    Interesting, Never heard of badgers being in Maine before.
     
    Albert Ladd, Nov 11, 2007
    Albert Ladd, Nov 11, 2007
    Cap'n Jack Duggins

    Cap'n Jack Duggins

    Too many fumes from the Mill!

    Go ahead and shoot it, then call DIF&W for verification! Let us know how it goes!!!
     
    Cap'n Jack Duggins, Nov 12, 2007
    Cap'n Jack Duggins, Nov 12, 2007
    kenton6

    kenton6 Administrator

    AL - I'm no biologist and I can't jump up and down and swear that what I saw was a badger but it was only about 30 feet away walking down near a brook bed. I have shared that story with only a handful of people and got laughed at every time.....which is what I expected.

    I still believe it to be a badger but then again I think Capt. Jack is a nice guy :laughing::clap2::bana::roflmao:

    Sorry, Jack! You know I can't help myself when it comes to being a smarta$$
     
    kenton6, Nov 12, 2007
    kenton6, Nov 12, 2007
    swamp ghost

    swamp ghost

    Well It Sure Looked Like A Badger Or My X- Mother In Law On All Four's...
     
    swamp ghost, Nov 13, 2007
    swamp ghost, Nov 13, 2007
    kenton6

    kenton6 Administrator

    Geez! Are you telling me that maybe I saw your X-mother-in-law?:roflmao:
     
    kenton6, Nov 13, 2007
    kenton6, Nov 13, 2007
    swamp ghost

    swamp ghost

    ya might have.....position sounds right too....:laughing:
     
    swamp ghost, Nov 13, 2007
    swamp ghost, Nov 13, 2007
    Rob N

    Rob N

    Rob N, Apr 1, 2016
    Rob N, Apr 1, 2016
    Rob N

    Rob N

    I was out on my fourwheeler last night and startled an animal up a tree it clung upside down in the branches scrambled down out of the tree and ran quite fast down the trail in front of me I had never seen an animal like it in maine it was black and grey and looked like a badger to me very short legged and ran fast .
     
    Rob N, Apr 1, 2016
    Rob N, Apr 1, 2016
