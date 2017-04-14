finaly got him

DSCF0004 by don lynch, on Flickr I'm pretty sure this is the same one, he now sleeps with the fishes. this morning I decided to hunt the bait with no calling. after about 20 mins a coyote came out and trotted down the edge about 150yds away, my hands got all balled up in my mitten gloves, it was very cold, anyway he got by me. I waited another 2 hours and was just starting to get up when this one came out from where the other had disappeared, this time I was a bit more ready, when he stopped to take a leak I thumped him at 161yds he's 32.6lbs. from my trail cam pics I think it's the same one I've got in a bunch of pics. it was quite cool when it came out again don