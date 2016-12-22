Hello Mongo!

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Welcome Mat and Lounge' started by JSINPAWOODS, Nov 22, 2016.
How have yea been, it's been a couple years, hope all is well! Any good hunting stories?
I transferred to Harpers Ferry, WV in May of 2015. With everything going on here I hadn't been on the Maine Hunting Forums.
The other day while googling something I recognized a picture I posted on MHF. So I logged in for a peak.
Missed hunting last year I was sick or family had doctor apts....I'll miss this year due to TDY commitments.
Good to hear from you!!!!!
Thanks for the response! I archery hunted a 40acre plot of my in-laws up state NE Pa. for this past bow season. I use a Barnett crossbow (shared a youtube video on here) since arthritis has taken my draw strength this was a perfect remedy.
Not to fond to share my mistakes/bad judgement but thats hunting, we all seem to Monday morning quarterback ourselves should have, could have, would have.
I set up this spot on a ground blind with just a skirt of camo mesh on both sides, tied to a very large tree trunk in front of me for additional concealment. PA woods and property lines are divided by miles of stone walls & barb wired fences. This was a well known travel area for deer, in fact I saw a large 8pt. chasing 2 does a couple days before. I was in full came and although turkey was in they came thru on 2 occasions but were just out of range. I would have loved to take one with my crossbow. I also noticed that when deer approached from behind me they would pick me out, even at some 60 Yards out. but when they came from in front of me even at close range they missed me.
It was about 4:20 & I knew it was soon to be dark & was getting discouraged with the spot, when he came from my right. I knew he would present me with a shot, so I raised the bow and waited for him to appear in the scope. At 20 yards. I cleared hid shoulder and fired. He just moved forward about 20 yards. and stopped at the wall. After about 2 minutes he jumped the wall. I then could see his large 8pt. rack. A few minutes went by and I lost sight of him but knew he was still there (they just seem to disappear) when he started to walk along the other side of the wall toward me, and just laid down not 15 yards. I grabbed my binoculars and could see a clear view of his large rack and he was closing his eyes. I truly was at odds on what to do. Was he dying in front of me? I loaded another bolt as he just laid there. He could here me since he would look over in my direction. At this point he was higher on an incline and I was still sitting in my seat. I contemplated standing up and taking the shot but was afraid he would get up & take off. I decided to leave and walk the 1/2 mile back as it was almost dark. I contacted my brother in law and an hour latter we returned to find him gone! I found blood where he was shot, where he stood at the stone wall, on the other side of the wall and where he laid. All pretty large spots (about 6" diameter ) My brother in law was dead set on finding him well in front of us that he just kept going further & further with his flashlight. when I was set on the blood trail. I decided to call it off until morning when I would go back by myself. I spent 2 hrs. looking in the direction I thought he would go only to find the he circled back. It took me getting on my knees to pick up the trail again.Thru a patch of woods that led to another stone wall where he crossed. with the blood getting more & more I was excited to think he was close. On further to an open field I could tell the blood was from the night before as it was semi dry. On to an open field i could see he was heading down hill to another patch of woods. I decided that I would never be able to follow his trail in the field on the grass, so I just cross the field and searched where it met the woods again. Sure enough i found it. It led to a large oak tree where he stood and dripped more. Behind the tree was a steep ravine with barb wire fence. I found that he stood at 3 different spots to cross but was maybe too weak. That was it GONE after 7 Hrs. no deer I was sure he would be just beyond the next patch of weeds. It killed me to end the search. I know I gave it my best attempt but I guess thats hunting. I went back to find my bolt had gone clear thru with blood on the fletching. My guess is that he was hit a little high and further back from the zone.