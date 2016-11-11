just found these guys waiting for me

Discussion in 'Maine Predators Hunting' started by dlynch, Nov 11, 2016.

  1. Nov 11, 2016 #1
    dlynch

    dlynch

    98
    33
    73
    [​IMG]
     
    dlynch, Nov 11, 2016
    dlynch, Nov 11, 2016
    Austin likes this.
  3. Nov 11, 2016 #2
    dlynch

    dlynch

    98
    33
    73
    got my deer on Monday and now it's back to important things. I'll be working on these guys
     
    dlynch, Nov 11, 2016
    dlynch, Nov 11, 2016
    Austin and JSINPAWOODS like this.

  5. Nov 14, 2016 #3
    Austin

    Austin Staff Member Admin Super Mod Mod

    28
    4
    13
    Good luck!
     
    Austin, Nov 14, 2016
    Austin, Nov 14, 2016
  6. Nov 29, 2016 #4
    dlynch

    dlynch

    98
    33
    73
    well so much for my over confidence. lesson learned. coyotes are never easy. I've put in a lot of time and no sightings since this pic almost a month ago. 1st I need another road kill, cause they've heard all my howls. you can't go into the same place day after day unless there's something to hold them there. this is where persistence and patience are needed and putting your brain in gear. one other thing, deer season and a lot of folks in the woods and I for sure don't want to mess up some ones chance for a deer
    don
     
    dlynch, Nov 29, 2016
    dlynch, Nov 29, 2016