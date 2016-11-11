just found these guys waiting for me

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Maine Predators Hunting' started by dlynch, Nov 11, 2016.
got my deer on Monday and now it's back to important things. I'll be working on these guys
Good luck!
well so much for my over confidence. lesson learned. coyotes are never easy. I've put in a lot of time and no sightings since this pic almost a month ago. 1st I need another road kill, cause they've heard all my howls. you can't go into the same place day after day unless there's something to hold them there. this is where persistence and patience are needed and putting your brain in gear. one other thing, deer season and a lot of folks in the woods and I for sure don't want to mess up some ones chance for a deer
