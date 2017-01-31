Looking for a place to hunt

Discussion in 'Maine Hunting' started by Texan, Nov 1, 2015.

    Texan

    Texan

    I just moved from Texas to the Ellsworth area. This is my first season hunting in Maine. I spent almost every weekend hunting during deer season in Texas. Very responsible and abide by every wildlife law. I'm looking for a place to hunt around the Ellsworth area, maybe somewhere that I can put my pop-up blind and game camera up. I don't know many people around here and especially any with land. I'm willing to pay or trade my labor for the chance to hunt on your property. I also do my own game processing and would be more than happy to share some deer meat with the land owner. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thank y'all
     
    CGHunter

    CGHunter

    I will be moving to the Portland area next summer and have been doing a lot of research on public hunting lands. haven't found any great maps for public hunting online yet but there are a few good ones. The Donnell Pond Public Reserved land looks close to you if you are considering public lands. Good luck and please share your public land knowledge.
     
    aroostookbasser

    aroostookbasser Mod

    I would suggest you look to the north towards the NH border and the Bethel area for more local access. A lot more ground open above there as well. You will likely have to drive 1/2 hour to 45 minutes to get into good spots.
     
    Hanshi

    Hanshi

    We will also be moving to SE Maine around the Bath/Brunswick/Topsham region. Being disabled I'm sort of limited to where and how far I can go, including walking. Looking for something not too far away.
     
