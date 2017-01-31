I just moved from Texas to the Ellsworth area. This is my first season hunting in Maine. I spent almost every weekend hunting during deer season in Texas. Very responsible and abide by every wildlife law. I'm looking for a place to hunt around the Ellsworth area, maybe somewhere that I can put my pop-up blind and game camera up. I don't know many people around here and especially any with land. I'm willing to pay or trade my labor for the chance to hunt on your property. I also do my own game processing and would be more than happy to share some deer meat with the land owner. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thank y'all