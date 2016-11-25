The right barrel and load for deer?

Hi Folks: Since buck shot is not legal where I grew up it is a new experience for me, and since my father didn't hunt, but my grandfather did, I am pretty much self taught. I currently sport a Remington 870 12 gauge with a vent rib and a deer barrel (smooth bore). I think I finally figured out that one should use rifled slugs in the smooth bore, an regular slugs in the rifled bore. Correct me if I am wrong? Anyway, my question is about the pattern of buck shot from the short deer barrel. As I recollect shooting buck shot out of the short deer barrel makes a wide pattern, shot a few times at an expanded refrigerator box, would it be better to use the vent rib and longer shotgun barrel with buck shot? My guess is it would hold a tighter pattern.