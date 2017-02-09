this is cool

Discussion in 'Maine Predators Hunting' started by dlynch, Jun 9, 2016.

  1. Jun 9, 2016 #1
    dlynch

    dlynch

    101
    38
    83
    [​IMG]
    thought this was a cool pic
     
    dlynch, Jun 9, 2016
    dlynch, Jun 9, 2016
    swnoel likes this.
  3. Jun 13, 2016 #2
    Austin

    Austin Staff Member Admin Super Mod Mod

    28
    4
    63
    That is a very cool pic. It's a shame it's not a video. I bet the sound was something.
     
    Austin, Jun 13, 2016
    Austin, Jun 13, 2016

  5. Jul 6, 2016 #3
    dlynch

    dlynch

    101
    38
    83
    yes that would be really cool. the day before I put a road kill deer there and on this 1st night there were 3 coyotes that were on it all night. and into the daylight. next morning I went in and took the chip out of the cam and brought it home to view on my computer. when I saw all that activity, I went right back to call for an hour or so. my grand son had a game later. well I called with howls and a lot of pup distress and in 53 mins in came a very blond male, and I shot him.
     
    dlynch, Jul 6, 2016
    dlynch, Jul 6, 2016
    Austin likes this.
  6. Feb 9, 2017 at 6:24 PM #4
    Hanshi

    Hanshi

    12
    0
    6
    I had at least two deer gobbled up by coyotes because I couldn't find them before dark and the next morning was too late.
     
    Hanshi, Feb 9, 2017 at 6:24 PM
    Hanshi, Feb 9, 2017 at 6:24 PM