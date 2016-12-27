Who hunts ducks?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Maine Waterfowl Hunting' started by aroostookbasser, Feb 12, 2014.
Are there any duck hunters left?
I hunted waterfowl, upland gamebirds, and large and small game for decades when I lived in British Columbia, Canada but I haven't done any hunting since I moved here. I often hear shotguns from the direction of Lake Lewisville come Duck hunting season so I assume someone is out hunting. I'd like to hear from any hunters in the area too.
I hunt waterfowl here in SoMaine. Depending on the season, weather and work schedule I'll either be on the coast and marshes or out to Brownfield Bog targeting woodies and teal. I've also found a good corn field here in Dayton to hunt geese (with permission).
i do some duck hunting in ellsworth maine.i live on graham lake .looking for hunting partner for 2017 season. lot of wood ducks,geese,mallards,seen some black ducks,teal.have all the gear decoys,boat,calls(not very good)45 decoys,ducks and geese cans.have hunted all my life and all over the midwest(nebraska)were i am from.