1st PA Spring turkey hunt in years

Went out this past Saturday morning with my BIL (Bill) The plan was to set up along the edge of an open field just inside the woods. We headed out at about 5:40 just before daybreak. As soon as we hit the edge of the field, a turkey gobbled right where we were going to set up. I guess we got there a little to late. We decided to change our location to the other side of the field, away from him. I hunted with my cross bow & bill with his shotgun. We were there for about 2-1/2 hrs. before I heard a gobble way off in the distance that answered Bill's mouth reed call. He would give a series of about 6 calls every 15Min. with no response. I decided to give my box call a try, but no luck. Finally I heard a response gobble way off to the left of me. Another 15 Min. went by & Bill hit the call again this time he answered right away closer. I then knew he was on his way. I could see him thru the brush way off over 150 Yards, all fanned out and prancing. He was not in a hurry to come close. We had 2 decoys set up in front of us. Finally he came in range when I slowly started my go pro video. The time on the video shows it took 15 Minutes for him to get into what I thought was a good shooting range for my cross bow. However I shot & missed. I realized that I was using the top cross hair sight. He was much further out than I thought. As well as getting caught up in the moment,(Turkey fever).After the shot he just flinched and continued on his way to the decoys, in full fanned strut. I then knew that Bill would get to shoot him.