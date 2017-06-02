and another this am

https://flic.kr/p/UPc217 this one was cool as I was walking back to my chair from putting out the call I saw a coyote about 50 yds from my chair . I stopped right there out in the open and he didn't see me, he started to trot toward me then stopped and went back and entered the woods. of course the gun was at the chair. I got to the chair and set up and started with lip squeaks and then pup in distress and in a couple of mins out he came headed toward the call, he stopped broadside and I shot him, a male 28lbs