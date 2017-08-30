been kind of busy

Discussion in 'Maine Predators Hunting' started by dlynch, Jul 19, 2017.

    dlynch

    dlynch

    on the 4th of july I called one in but the wind gave me away and there was no shot, then on the 5th I called one in and shot it right at the call, it went down and raced for the woods, very thick going and I gave up looking for it. then on the 7th I shot a big blond male, who came out at about 130 yds, then his mate came out at about 60 yds and ran toward me. she stopped and I shot, she went down then raced by me at about 10yds with a big red spot behind her shoulder. some very good action.https://flic.kr/p/VhawCi
     
    dlynch, Jul 19, 2017
    Austin

    Austin Staff Member Admin Super Mod Mod

    Can you post the photos directly to the forum using the upload a file button? Third party hosting sites have a tendency to change things and I would like to ensure your post is intact as long as the site is up.
     
    Austin, Jul 20, 2017
    dlynch

    dlynch

    right now I store all my photos on picassa3 then when I want to put a pic on maine hunting I upload 1 pic to flickr then put that pic on my post, if there's an easier way, i'm all ears
     
    dlynch, Jul 20, 2017
    Austin

    Austin Staff Member Admin Super Mod Mod

    Use the upload a file button located towards the bottom right of the post response box. Using it ensures your pics will be here as long as the site is up.
     
    Austin, Jul 20, 2017
    dlynch

    dlynch

    I get an error message saying that the file is too large
     
    dlynch, Jul 21, 2017
    Austin

    Austin Staff Member Admin Super Mod Mod

    I just changed the size of images. Please try again.
     
    Austin, Jul 21, 2017
    dlynch

    dlynch

    DSCN0701.JPG
     
    dlynch, Jul 22, 2017
    dlynch

    dlynch

    ok that's cool, thank you very much, I love it
     
    dlynch, Jul 22, 2017
    Hanshi

    Hanshi

    You had lots of action for sure; and that photo shows a prime dog, too.
     
    Hanshi, Jul 22, 2017
    JSINPAWOODS

    JSINPAWOODS

    Good job Austin that was my problem for many pic posts!
     
    JSINPAWOODS, Jul 28, 2017
