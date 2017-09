After loosing my upper body strength to arthritis, the family bought me a Barnett (Brotherhood) just love it.Some features are:7 lbs. anti dry fire mechanism so once you cock & load it, you have to shoot it.I went to an indoor archery range and it was like walking in a bar from a different state LOL everyone was lined up with their bows including Friar Tuck with his old school recurve. After the shock wore off, the owner was very helpful in getting me set up.He shortened up my cocking string and showed me how to shoot.Had to sight in the scope, after about 10 shots I was hitting dead on at 20Yrds. Do plan to take it out this fall for deer. View attachment 568