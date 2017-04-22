Fall Turkey

Discussion in 'Maine Turkey Hunting' started by JSINPAWOODS, Nov 1, 2016.

  1. Nov 1, 2016 #1
    Will a turkey respond to a call in the fall?
     
  3. Nov 5, 2016 #2
  5. Feb 9, 2017 #3
    I've heard claims that they do but I just don't know for sure.
     
  6. Mar 8, 2017 #4
    They do respond some but getting them to act is another thing. I mostly owl or crow to locate them and direction they are heading. More of a stalk and shoot , rather than calling them to you.
     
  7. Mar 18, 2017 #5
    You'd be better off to use the locate, scatter, and recall using a Kee Kee Run or Assembly call. Also you can locate a roost and start off in the morning when they fly down.
     
  8. Apr 8, 2017 #6
    I've never understood the "scatter" principle. Seems (to me) if you're close enough to scatter them, you're close enough to shoot them?? In the South where fall turkey is legal, most of the season co-insides with deer/bear/small game season. We're more than likely to be armed with a rifle; and they mosey around a lot.
     
