New coyote hunting

New to coyote hunting in general so, bare with me and Hello everyone! I have been out 6 times with no luck. Think I had one on other end of power line, caught a glimpse of streaking fur but don't really know what I am doing. Been hunting in the maine deer woods since I was a kid, So not new to the woods. I don't know anyone that hunts coyote so looking to Google and forums for knowledge. Calls? How long to call? Cover scents? Camo? Set ups? Where (not hunting spots but typical areas to scout/hunt)? Rifle or shotgun? Any info would be greatly appreciated or if anyone knows someone that may be willing to mentor. I am a very respectful student and eager to learn. I have couple spots that have decent sign I would be willing to share in biddeford/saco for a lesson. Thanks in advance and happy hunting, Rusty