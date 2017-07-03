New Guys Check in Here

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Welcome Mat and Lounge' started by Dirigo, Mar 9, 2006.
Welcome! This is just a place to introduce yourself if you'd like.
Ok, my name is ben, I'm 17 and i live in rhode island, But i also hunt in madison, maine when i'm up visiting my grandparents on their 300 acres.
Welcome!!!!!
Howdy, Cabela!
Madison eh? 300 acre ya! Good deal for you!
300 acres is always nice...
Glad to have you on board.
Hi Everyone;
As this is the place to introduce yourself, I thought I would do just that.
I live in the downeast part of Maine, I hunt both the expanded and regular archery seasons, as well as the firearms season for deer. I am new to predator and turkey hunting. I have been the sub-permittee on two moose hunts, one of which was successful. As you can see, I have not been very lucky with the wildlife lotteries. I have been selected once to go turkey hunting, and have never been picked to go moose hunting as the permittee.
Hope to learn more about the finer points of hunting particular species from the boards.
Glad to see you here........
butcher from Livermore Falls
Hello, i am 26. I live to hunt. I have almost the whole month of november off!! I am always looking for a coyote/ varmint hunting buddy(s)
Welcome mefishme! If you put down the area you are from, you may find someone to partner up with.
Stop by often and don't forget to check out the fishing forums.
http://mainefishingforums.com/index.php?sid=aef31c4c60e53c3ff0fd62ea28fd70c2
Welcome to Maine Hunting Forums mefishme!
Livermore Falls eh? I got some family over that way. I had an uncle who died recently but my aunt still around and I have another Uncle who's over toward Fayette.