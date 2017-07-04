UK Documentary on American Life - Hunting in Maine

Hi everyone, I'm writing from a UK production film company based in London. We’re making a documentary for our millions-strong British audience about American life and experience. As we travel round the country on a road trip, we want to get an honest, entertaining and insightful account of what America is really like - from people in this forum that make America what it is. That’s why we’d like to talk to you all. As the film will be in the format of a travelogue, we are really keen to learn more about the culture and heritage of hunting in Maine. It would be great to speak to life long hunter to understand the importance of hunting as a traditional sport. Ultimately, we want to tell this part of American history and tradition faithfully, in doing so we can move the needle a little bit over here in the UK in understanding America genuinely, beyond bombastic headlines and generalities. If you would like to hear more, with no obligation to be involved please do get in touch with me at: shianne@sugarfilms.co.uk Looking forward to hearing from you all.